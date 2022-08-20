Week 1 Final: East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14

LEES CREEK — A ground game that produced 341 yards and a strong defensive effort led East Clinton to a 34-14 win Friday over Dayton Christian in the season opening football game.

Glenn Peacock had 128 yards and one touchdown, Dameon Williams added 101 yards and two scores on the ground and Isaiah Conger posted 75 yards and a TD before leaving with an injury.

“We had a lot of contributions from a lot of people,” East Clinton head coach Steve Olds said. “This year, we’re a little more balanced.”

And that balance was needed. Late in the first half, with the Astros clinging to a 14-7 lead, Conger went out with his injury. With the all-around catalyst for the Astros out of the game, EC coaches were left scrambling at the intermission.

“Last year, if we lost him, like we did tonight, we’d have lost the football game. But not this year,” said Olds. “We’re younger anyway and got younger (with the injury).

“We were trying to get some guys ready in the lockerroom, guys we didn’t count on playing, and didn’t get a lot of reps during the week,” said Olds.

Rather than struggle early in the second half, the Astros flourished, taking the ball right down field to open the third with Williams going the final 25 yards for the touchdown, Olds said.

“We had a lot of guys making their first varsity start,” said Olds. “We grew up. We had some young who are maybe more ready to play than we thought. Our defense was solid. The offense spread the ball around. Just a good game for us, a good one to start the year.”

Olds said Adran Baker led the defense with 10 tackles, Peacock came up with an interception and Owen Roberts had a big sack. Also, Clayton Kimmey “took away” the best DC receiver and kept the passing game in check.

Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ec2Band0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ec2Conger0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ec2DWilliams0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ec2Peacock0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ec3Band0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecBandi0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecBoysel0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecCheers0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecClaytonKimmey0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecCongerDay0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecCurtisSingleton0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecDameonWilliams0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecDWilliams0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecGradyBoggs0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecKadenHiles0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecKimmeyPeacock0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecLandenDunn0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecPeacockPic0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecRunkDunn0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecRunkRun0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_FB1_ecPumped0819mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold