MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie played its second tie match of the season Tuesday at Western Brown in the SBAAC American Division opener.

The Falcons and Broncos matched goals for a 1-1 finish.

Clinton-Massie (0-0-2, 0-0-1) also tied Miami Trace last Thursday, according to the SBAAC website.

Western Brown is 0-1-1 on the year.