The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School volleyball teams defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of matches Tuesday.

The eighth grade Lady Hurricane were 25-7, 25-12 winners. The eighth grade remains unbeaten at 2-0.

The seventh grade posted a 23-25. 25-22, 25-14 win. The seventh grade is 1-1 on the year.

Wilmington will host Batavia 4:30 p.m. Thursday with the seventh grade match followed by the eighth grade.