7-under 28 tops senior field at Elks

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones and Bill Ross had a 7-under par 28 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on 10, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

30: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, John Philp, Carl Wright

31: Gary DeFayette, Gary Bishop, Don Sicurella, Chace Sicurella

31: Jack Carson, Carl Zaycosky, Fred Stern.

31: Jim Luck, D Anderson, Cliff Doyle, John Faul.

32: Mark Hess, Jim Doak, French Hatfield, Bob Vanzant.

33: Bruce Barrett, Pete Fentress, Dave Miller.

33: Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins, Dave Harp, Larry Roddy.