Reveal’s 200th comes against alma mater, former team

WILMINGTON — Head coach Stephanie Reveal won the 200th match of her varsity coaching career Thursday night as Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 in SBAAC American Division action at Fred Summers Court.

Reveal graduated from Clinton-Massie and was a long-time coach on Lebanon Road before becoming the head coach of the Lady Hurricane this season.

“Tonight was a different night, coaching against my former team and players, but I also smile because those three coaches are former players,” said Reveal. “Then I pick up my 200th win and Rachael Atchley my assistant coach was my player when I picked up my first varsity win. How ironic is that.”

The Hurricane is 3-1 overall and evens its conference record at 1-1.

“I thought we came out with so much more intensity tonight,” said Reveal. “Our passing and coverage was night and day compared to Tuesday. We just played all around great volleyball.”

Caroline Diels had 11 points, seven kills, 17 assists, three aces and 10 digs. Lexus Reiley totaled three kills and a block at the net. Sydney McCord finished with two points, six kills, a dig and two blocks. Brynn Bryant had 11 points, seven kills, 12 assists and 12 digs.

Lisbon Smith contributed 11 points, six kills, 14 digs and a block while Ashley Delph had four kills and a dig. Madi Schuster finished with four points and 20 digs. Kayla O’Dell had two points and two digs. Layla Reynolds chipped in with six points and four digs.