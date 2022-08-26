Lady Falcons soar to 8-0 mark with 5-0 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie continued its season-opening unbeaten run with a 5-0 win Thursday against Blanchester in non-league tennis action on the CM courts.

Massie moves to 8-0 on the year.

The match of the day was at first singles where Addison Swope defeated Leah Boegeman 6-3, 6-3.

“Swope and Boegeman had a great match,” Massie coach Julie Kirby said. “They were really fun to watch. There were so many games that went to deuce and Addison kept her poise on the court and worked through each game.”

Kirby also commended the play of Lilly Logsdon at third singles.

“Lilly was coming back from a minor injury and had a strong match against (Breanna) Weldon. Lilly is a smart player and she went into the match wanting to win the first match back on the court and she did just that,” said Kirby.

Both teams have enough players for a reserve match which was won by Clinton-Massie 3-2. Kirby said doubles players Ellie Smith, Paige Oberweiser, Alyssa Lorenz and Jenny Anderson teamed for two wins.

“These beginners are showing a lot of talent and they continue to show growth each week. They will be fun to watch at the Coach’s Classic at the end of the season,” said Kirby.

Aug 25, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Blanchester 0

1: Addison Swope def Leah Boegeman 6-3, 6-3

2: Maria Jones def Lilly Bates 6-0, 6-1

3: Lilly Logsdon def Breanna Weldon 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green def Sydney Woodall, Karlee Noe 6-0, 6-0

2: Noel Gasaway, Elle Dunham were victorious 6-1, 6-0