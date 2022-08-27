Week 2 Final: Blanchester 42, Batavia 13

BATAVIA — Establishing its might on the first two drives of the game, Michael Mulvihill and the Blanchester Wildcats ran roughshod over Batavia 42-13 Friday night.

Blanchester gained 435 yards, 311 of those on the ground. The Wildcats are 1-1 on the year.

Mulvihill had 181 yard and three touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts. Dustin Trace went 4 for 68.

Mulvihill passed for 124 yards and a touchdown, a short score to Bryce Sipple.

Mulvihill also had an interception and the only penalty for Blanchester, an infraction called when he made a tackle without a helmet.

Batavia had just 123 yards, 98 passing and 25 rushing.

“Sipple didn’t have the numbers he had last week, but he was captain and played safety, blocked well when we were running the ball,” coach Jon Mulvihill said. “Our outside backers, Casey Shank and Ray Montgomery, our corners, Dylan Short, Carson Curless and Seth Perkins, all played really well. Our defensive line played well the whole game.”

Mulvihill said each player on the roster got in to the game and the starters were out by the end of the third quarter.

On offense, Blanchester went single wing the first two series to establish the ground game. “We wanted to establish the run game. We snapped it to our running back every time,” Mulvihill said. “Like, (Batavia) you know exactly where it’s going, can you stop it?”

The answer was no as Blanchester scored on its first two drives and never looked back.

“They played well tonight,” Mulvihill said. “We have a young defense and they are going to make mistakes but as long as they are hustling, playing hard, I’m not going to make a big deal of it.”

SUMMARY

Aug 26, 2022

@Holman Motors Stadium

Blanchester 42, Batavia 13

BL-16-8-18-0—42

BA-6-0-0-7—13

First Quarter

BL: Michael Mulvihill 28 run (Dustin Trace run)

BA: 10 yard run (2 point failed)

BL: Michael Mulvihill 9 yard run (Dustin Trace run)

Second Quarter

BL: Bryce Sipple 4 pass from Michael Mulvihill (Dustin Trace run)

Third Quarter

BL: Bryce Sipple 2 run (2 point failed)

BL: Sebastian Smith 12 run (2 point failed)

BL: Michael Mulvihill 43 run (Kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

BA: 4 yard run (PAT good)

