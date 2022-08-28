Wilmington girls make Pirates walk the plank, 11-2

WILMINGTON — With Taylor Noszka erupting for six goals, the Wilmington High School girls soccer team defeated West Carrollton 11-2 Saturday at Alumni Field.

Noszka also assisted on a goal for 13 points in the match.

Liz Allen and Keiana Murdock were in goal for Wilmington (2-2 on the year).

“The defense and goalies played tough all game,” WHS coach Pat Black said.

Hannah Scott scored twice and had one assist for the Hurricane.

Kailey Pfister had a goal and an assist. Emma Adams and Sophie Luce both scored a goal for WHS. Adrianna Benitez had an assist.