Wilmington cross country at Lakota East Classic

MASON-The Wilmington High School cross country teams competed in a loaded Lakota East Classic Saturday at Voice of America Park.

Wilmington boys were 13th overall.

Henry Hildebrandt was 30th in a personal best time of 17:36.78.

Conner Walters 78th (course record 19:54.7), Oliver McDermott 85th (PR 20:16), Dylan Littrell 87th (20:19.1), Sam Burt 93rd (20:52.3), Aiden Matheney 98th (PR 21:32.4), Preston Ziegler 102nd (22:42.7), Jeremiah Schlabach 126th (22:55.9), Jake Vance 127 (23:01.8), Jayden Comer 132nd (PR 30:33.2).

The WHS girls were 16th overall.

Kennedy Moore was 45th for Wilmington in a personal best 21:59.7.

Mia Hollingsworth 111th (29:22.7), Kalli Abbitt 114th (31:01.1), Alice Clair 119th (CR 34:02.2).

In the middle school races, the Hurricane boys were sixth overall.

Cooper Short was seventh in a personal best 11:49.2.

Max McCoy 32nd (PR 12:35.6), Holden Wulff 45th (PR 12:59.6), Knox Earich 48th (PR 13:10.1), Colten Anderson 53rd (season best 13:33.9), Max McDermott 59th (PR 15:02.0), Scotty Hall 61st (PR 15:56.5), Levy Schlabach 165th (PR 16:25.1).

The middle school girls had two runners. Kara Ellis was 93rd (PR 17:56.4) and Cecilia Hackney was 121st (PR 22:03.8).