Howard, Seeger to be inducted in to WHS hall of fame

The 2022 Wilmington High School Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony will be held 5 p.m. Sept. 9 in the WHS auditeria.

Those voted in to the HOF were Quinten Rollins, Monica Howard and Donna Seeger. Rollins will not be able to attend the ceremony. He will be honored in the next class, athletic director Troy Diels said.

Dinner will be served 5 p.m. with the induction ceremony to follow.

This event was originally set for Feb. 5 but a game cancellation forced the event to be rescheduled.

Tickets are available for $25 online only at https://www.wilmingtoncityschools.com/wilmington-athletics/hometown-ticketing-57/.

Howard and Seeger also will be honored at halftime of the Wilmington varsity football game Sept. 9 against Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.