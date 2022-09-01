East Clinton picks up win over Bethel-Tate

LEES CREEK — East Clinton picked up a 4-1 win over Bethel-Tate Wednesday in SBAAC National Division tennis.

East Clinton goes to 3-3 overall, 3-2 in the National Division. Bethel-Tate is 0-5 in the National.

Makayla Thomason earned her first career varsity victory at third singles.

“The whole team played really well and I enjoy watching them improve each week,” coach Doug Stehlin said.

SUMMARY

Aug 31, 2022

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 4, Bethel-Tate 1

Singles

1: Kailyn Mason def Amberlee Gladwell 6-4, 6-2

2: Molly Seabaugh def G Tolliver 6-0, 6-0

3: Makayla Thomason def Bre Smith 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1: Stephanie Lambert, Rylee Kempton were def by Rylan Crabtree, Emma Wetzel 1-6, 3-6

2: Josi Balon, Abigal Prater won by forfeit