National Division golf going down to the wire

HAMERSVILLE — The SBAAC National Division boys individual and team championships are going right down to the wire.

In Thursday’s divisional outing at Friendly Meadows Golf Course, Williamsburg was the low team score with 182.

Nick Mullen of Bethel-Tate was medalist with a 36 but Nathan Ellis of East Clinton and Parker Woolery of Clermont NE had 37s.

In the overall standings, Bethel-Tate has 933, Williamsburg 940 and East Clinton 941.

Individually, Mullen still leads at 188 with Woolery 197 and Ellis 199.

Evan Malott posted the low score for Blanchester with a 61.

SUMMARY

Sept 1, 2022

SBAAC National Div

Boys Golf Outing

@Friendly Meadows GC

TEAMS

Williamsburg 182 East Clinton 188 Bethel-Tate 188 Felicity 201 Clermont NE 202

INDIVIDUALS

Bethel-Tate: Nick Mullen 36 Xavier Vanchure 48 AJ Johnson 51 CJ Stober 56 Collin Nickell 55 Caleb Guy 53

Blanchester: Evan Malott 61 Mason Saxour 72 Eason Jones 68

Clermont NE: Parker Woolery 37 Ian Howser 50 Wyatt Fisher 53 Dylan Russell 62 Brandon Phelps 72

Felicity: Austin Huston 41 Riley Lambaugh 49 Clayton Shelton 58 Lane McElfresh 53 Connor Redden 70

Georgetown: Peyton Schadle 41 Tanner Frazier 66 Bradley Campbell 72

Williamsburg: Karson Lagrange 43 Adam Middendorf 47 Drew Kreimer 52 Ben Trainor 43 Evan Seig 49 Ben Watson 59

East Clinton: Nate Ellis 37 Dakota Collom 51 Mitchell Ellis 45 Austin Kmatz 57 Aiden Walker 55