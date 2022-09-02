Second half dooms WC men in opening loss

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer conceded two goals in the second half and fell to DePauw University 3-1 in the season opener at Townsend Field Thursday evening.

The Fightin’ Quakers offense showed a high level of energy and skill in the first half. Andre Hagborg and Brady Vilvens each put pressure on the DePauw goal in the opening minutes.

DePauw countered Wilmington in the midfield, and quickly brought pressure into the box. Ben Weidner sent a ball to the top of the box to a cutting Jack Kirby who neatly put the ball into the net giving DePauw a 1-0 lead.

The Wilmington offense was unable to connect on several tantalizing crosses over the next several minutes that ultimately passed harmlessly through the box. Wilmington did earn a free kick, however, and senior Yusef Muqtadir sent it skidding through the box and in to the back corner of the net tying the match, 1-1.

Coming out of the break, the Tigers increased their physicality and were able to battle their way to two additional goals. Wilmington had several chances in the second half, but was unable to capitalize.

“We started the game very positively and had a lot of energy,” WC head coach Cory Bucur said. “We bounced back nicely after conceding the first goal, but lost the physical battle in the second half.”

Goalkeeper Gabriel Swaisgood conceded three goals in his debut and had five saves.

Wilmington will host the Colonels of Centre College 4 p.m. Saturday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Logo_WCQuakers.jpg