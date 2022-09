GREEN TOWNSHIP — East Clinton defeated Blanchester 191 to 243 Tuesday at Snow Hill Country Club.

Nathan Ellis of East Clinton was the match medalist with a 43 on the par 35 layout playing 2,852 yards.

Andrew Osborn had Blanchester’s best score with a 51. Evan Malott had a 61 and Mason Saxour carded a 64. Eason Jones shot a 67.

The SBAAC Boys Gol Championship tournament is 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at Eagles Nest Golf Course.