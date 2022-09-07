Wilmington College wins first match over Asbury

MIDWAY, Ky. — The Wilmington College volleyball team won its first match of the 2022 season Wednesday, sweeping Asbury University 25-16, 25-19, 25-12 in the first of two matches at Midway University.

In the nightcap, the hosts defeated the Fightin’ Quakers 25-15, 25-12, 25-22.

In the victory over Asbury, Wilmington came out swinging right from the start, putting down 14 kills on 30 attacks with just four errors. Set two proved to be the closest, but Trinity VanDusen stepped up to serve with the Quakers trailing 5-3. The sophomore from Zanesville served eight straight times points to put the Quakers up 11-6. The Eagles would win 6-of-7 points to tie the set 12-12, but kills from Joy Bebe spurred a WC run that put the Quakers up 19-14. Wilmington would see its lead trimmed to a single point (19-18), but VanDusen and Sofia Thomas served out the set.

VanDusen and Thomas serving would prove to be a perfect segue into the third set. Asbury took a 5-2 lead, but the Quaker duo along with Macee Hamilton all had lengthy service runs to put the set away and earn WC its first win of the young season.

Thomas led the way with 13 kills. Lili Green, Bebe and Bailey Pohlman all tallied at least five kills while setter Andie Dolven assisted on 29 of the team’s 36 kills. Libero Blake O’Brien added 17 digs while Bebe and Pohlman both had five blocks.

In the loss to Midway, Victoria Long led WC with eight kills.

Wilmington will head to Memphis and Rhodes College for four matches over the weekend.