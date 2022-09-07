EC reserve volleyball takes down Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-15, 25-4 Tuesday night.

Emily Arnold had a strong serving performance, coach Bob Malone said, with 15 aces and 25 points. She had 20 consecutive serves in the second set. Arnold also had two passes, a dig and seven assists.

Taylor Barton had three aces, a pass and eight digs. Sydney Beiting and Hadlie Clark both finished with two passes and a dig. Karsyn Jamison had three kills. Cheyenne Reed had an ace, three points and an assist.

Abbi Reynolds contributed two aces, five kills, a pass, two digs and an assist. Liz Schiff had an ace, four points, three passes and three digs. Makayla Seaman had a good serve, a kill, two passes and a dig.