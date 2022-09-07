Posted on by

Wyss tops among county runners at Neu Invitational


Massie, Blan compete at Western Brown meet

Blanchester cross country team at the Jim Neu Invitational.

MOUNT ORAB — Blanchester’s Drew Wyss was the top county finisher Tuesday in the Jim Neu Invitational cross country meet at Western Brown.

Clinton-Massie and Blanchester had runners in all four races.

In the boys varsity race, Wyss was sixth in 12:14 for the two-mile race. Carson Wyss was 67th in 16:04 and Kaleb Tabor was 79th in 16:47. There were 103 runners.

For Clinton-Massie, Laith Latif was 64th in 15:53, Mack Hensley 72nd in 16:32 and Trent Bennett 82nd in 16:58.

The Clinton-Massie girls were fifth in the team standings. Malea Beam led Massie with a time of 15:42, good enough for 11th place.

Also for the Falcons, Georgia Black 24th in 17:28, Dakota Cartner, 30th in 18:18, Kaylee Ramsey 31st in 18:18, Mia McCarty 43rd in 19:45 and Shelby Robinson 47th in 20:24.

Massie had several runners in the middle school races,

For the CMMS girls, Hailey Myers was third in 15:35 and Stella Woodrum was 16th in 16:50.

Also, Ryanne Newkirk 26th in 17:49, Allyson Wilson 56th in 22:21, Carly Hayes 61st in 23:24 and Paige Geyer 71st in 31:50.

On the CMMS boys side, Gus Woodrum was seventh in 13:48 while Bryson Geyer was 32nd in 15:05, Joey Sweet 38th in 15:35 and Cayden Patton 71st in 17:45.

