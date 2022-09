MOUNT ORAB — Clinton-Massie held off Western Brown 3-2 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division tennis action.

Clinton-Massie marches on to an 11-0 overall mark and a 6-0 record in the division.

Western Brown falls to 3-3 in division play and 9-3 overall.

The match was the first since a 3-2 win over Goshen that the Lady Falcons had lost on any court.