WILMINGTON — New Richmond and Wilmington played to a 1-1 tie Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer at Alumni Field.

Wilmington is still winless at 0-4-3 on the year. WHS is 0-2-2 in the division.

The one-goal tie halts a three-game scoreless streak for the Hurricane.

New Richmond is 2-3-2 overall and 0-3-1 against American rivals.

Jose Morales scored the only Wilmington goal.