Astros stay atop National with 3-0 win over Cats

LEES CREEK — East Clinton moved to 3-0 in the SBAAC National Division Thursday with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Blanchester.

The Astros are 8-1 overall and have won seven straight since a loss to Preble Shawnee. Williamsburg also is 3-0 in the National Division.

Blanchester is 4-4 overall, 2-3 in the division.

For East Clinton, Jordan Collom had 14 aces, 16 assists and eight digs to lead the way.

Lauren Runyon had an ace, seven kills, an assist and a dig. Kami Whiteaker finished with four aces, four kills, a block and five digs. Libby Evanshine followed with 14 kills and seven digs. Jozie Jones had a dig.

Luisa Rigolin had an ace, a kill, an assist and a dig. Aubrie Simpson had two digs while Lauren Stonewall added two kills and two digs. Savannah Tolle had four aces and five digs. Megan Tong chipped in with an ace, three kills, eight assists and three digs.