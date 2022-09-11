Quakers split final 2 matches in Rhodes Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College volleyball team concluded the Rhodes College Classic with a split of matches Saturday, defeating the host Lynx 27-25, 25-23, 12-25, 27-25 and falling to LeTourneau (Texas) 25-18, 25-22, 25-16.

In the victory over Rhodes, in set one, WC took multiple five-point leads (6-1 and 17-12), but saw both of those leads evaporate. Rhodes had two set points at 24-22, but a Sydney Geibel kill followed by a Lynx attack error fought off both of them. A Geibel kill and yet another Rhodes attack error gave WC the set one victory. Neither team led by more than three points in set two, but with the match tied 23-23, consecutive bad sets from Gabriele Kozik put the Quakers up 2-0.

Rhodes won the third set and had set point in the fourth set but the Lynx offense couldn’t keep the ball in the court as three consecutive attack errors ended the match.

For Wilmington, Sofia Thomas, Victoria Long and Lili Green all had at least eight kills. Setter Andie Dolven assisted on 34 kills while Blake O’Brien had 34 digs.

In the loss to the YellowJackets, Joy Bebe had 11 kills while Andie Dolven and Kyra Fraiser split the setting duties by dishing out 19 assists. O’Brien added 19 digs while Bailey Pohlman had three solo blocks.

Wilmington (3-7) will host Franklin College for the Quakers’ home opener Tuesday evening.