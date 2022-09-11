Massie girls 4th at Little Miami Invitational

MORROW — The Clinton-Massie girls cross country team finished fourth Saturday at the Little Miami Cross Country Invitational.

The boys did not have enough runners for a full team.

Mack Hensley, a freshman, ran 22:21.8 and placed 138th. Trent Bennett, also a freshman, ran 23:34.2 and was 151st. Junior Laith Latif was 158th in 24:00.4.

On the girls side, Malea Beam was seventh overall, clocking a 22:17.2.

Georgia Black was 20th in 25:02.2, Dakota Cartner was 22nd in 25:17.6 and Kaylee Ramsey was 28th in 26:12.7. Mia McCarty ran 27:04 and placed 30th. Shelby Robinson rounded out the CM field with a 34th place finish in 27:30.3.

In the junior high school races, the CMMS girls were team runnersup.

Hailey Myers was third overall, finishing in 14:16.4. Ryanne Newkirk ran 16:11.7 and was 13th while Carly Hayes was 20th in 18:50.7. Allyson Wilson was 26th in 20:04.7 and Paige Geyer was 29th in 26:54.6.

Bryson Geyer was 8th for the CM boys in 12:50.3, Joey Stewart was 15th in 13:48.4 and Cayden Patton was 31st in 15:37.