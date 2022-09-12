Posted on by

Dogbey earns OAC men’s soccer weekly award


Wilmington College men’s soccer senior Elorm Dogbey is this week’s Midstream Lighting Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

The fifth-year player has scored the team’s last three goals including the game-winner against Kalamazoo College (Mich.) in a neutral-site game at Ohio Northern University Saturday as well as both goals in the Fightin’ Quakers’ 2-2 draw with Defiance College. He also assisted on one of the team’s two goals in a Labor Day win at Wittenberg University.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Elorm Dogbey,” WC head coach Cory Bucur said. “He’s had a lot of high quality chances this season, so once he got his first we had a good feeling the goals would start flowing. I’m looking forward to seeing him build off of this week’s momentum and award.”

Wilmington (3-1-1) hosts nationally-ranked Kenyon College 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

