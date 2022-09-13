Scan your league’s Week 2 waiver wire for these players

After a wild Week 1 of the NFL season, here is my first Waiver Wire report.

In Fantasy Football waivers for most leagues run Tuesday night (Wednesday morning). Picking up players on waivers is designed for you to replace players on your roster that may have been injured. Also, picking up players that your league mates may need and can’t get because you picked them up.

With that being said, here is a list of players that you should be looking at for Week 2.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (49ers) (16% Rostered on Yahoo)

Running Back (RB) Elijah Mitchell excited the 49ers/Bears game with a knee injury (unknown severity). Mitchell has an injury history, so it’s fair to say rostering Jeff Wilson Jr. wasn’t a bad idea anyway if you are a Mitchell owner. You could also look at Tyrion Davis-Price if you miss out on Wilson.

RB Jaylen Warren (Steelers) (4% Rostered on Yahoo)

When starting RB Najee Harris left the game with a foot injury, Jaylen Warren came right in and took over all the RB work. Harris is probably going to miss 2-4 weeks if it is a high ankle sprain.

RB Jamaal Williams (Lions) (47% Rostered on Yahoo)

Ran the ball 11 times for 28 yards and scored twice, he also caught one pass on two targets for 2 yards. Williams is the immediate handcuff for D’Andre Swift, but he also has capability to put up enough points week to week for you to be able to start him if needed.

RB Rex Burkhead (Texans) (13% Rostered on Yahoo)

The 32-year-old RB just keeps plugging away and maintaining relevance in the NFL. He is the clear handcuff to Dameon Pierce, and he will also get enough volume to be a flex play option. He carried the ball 14 times for 40 yards and caught 5 passes for 30 yards.

QB Cooper Rush (Cowboys) (0% Rostered on Yahoo)

Starting QB for the Cowboys, Dak Prescott is probably headed to the Injured Reserve with a broken bone in his hand and is headed for surgery. Cooper Rush was the immediate backup and will get the majority of starts unless they bring someone else in, but he’s not the savior for your team if you are in a single QB league. Here are some QBs to consider: Jameis Winston (46%), Matt Ryan (43%), Daniel Jones (25%), Carson Wentz (13%).

WR Jahan Dotson (Commanders) (23% Rostered on Yahoo)

As much as Carson Wentz gets discredited around the NFL, he’s not a terrible QB. He showed what he is capable of on Sunday. Dotson was targeted 5 times and he caught 3 for 40 yards, but 2 of those 3 went for TDs. Wentz relied on Dotson in the red zone as well as under pressure. As that confidence grows, so will Dotson’s role.

WR Curtis Samuel (Commanders) (5% Rostered on Yahoo)

Finally healthy and was relied on heavily. He led the team with 11 targets, and he caught 8 of them for 70 yards a TD. The Commanders put the ball in his hands early and often, also giving him 5 carries as a RB for 17 yards. Samuel has an injury history but as long as he is on the field, he can produce and should be considered a flex option with WR2 upside.

WR Tyler Boyd (Bengals) (56% Rostered on Yahoo)

He will be involved in the Bengals offense, especially if Tee Higgins misses time with a concussion. He was targeted 7 times and caught 4 for 33 yards and TD. The Bengals ran a lot of three WR sets the entire game, even after Higgins went out. If that continues, Boyd will be on the field.

WR Devin Duvernay (Ravens) (31% Rostered on Yahoo)

He makes the list because he was the Ravens No. 2 WR on the day and they don’t have anything else. He caught 4 passes on 4 targets for 54 yards and 2 TDs. He will be a boom or bust play every week, depending on game script and game flow. Next week, he might have 1 catch for 19 on two targets.

TE Gerald Everett (Chargers) (27% Rostered on Yahoo)

The Chargers offense goes through the two WRs and RB Austin Ekeler but since the arrival of QB Justin Herbert, they have supported a productive TE. Last year it was James Cook, this year it looks like Gerald Everett. Everett was targeted 4 times and caught 3 for 54 yards and TD. That’s a nice 14 points in fantasy. If WR Keenan Allen misses time, look for Everett to be one of those who step up.

TE O.J. Howard (Texans) (1% Rostered on Yahoo)

Only makes the article because he scored twice on his only two receptions. This guy has been cut twice this year and has a reputation of not being prepared and not knowing the play book. Unless you are desperate at TE, then I would stay away but if you do need one and he becomes the main TE and favorite target of QB Davis Mills, then he could prove serviceable.

Here are some other players to look at on Waivers:

RB

Samaje Perrine (7%)

Dontrell Hilliard (7%)

Isiah Pacheco (31%)

Eno Benjamin (8%)

WR

Robbie Anderson (10%)

Jarvis Landry (42%)

KJ Hamler (5%)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (4%)

DeAndre Carter (1%)

TE

Hayden Hurst (10%)

Logan Thomas (6%)

Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. He is an Air Force veteran, married with three kids. He started playing fantasy football in 2007 and started writing for a fantasy football Facebook advice page called FantasyHolics in 2016. In 2020, he took over as the head administrator on the page.

