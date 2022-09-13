7-under par 29 wins senior outing at Elks

The team of Gary Bishop, Cliff Doyle, John Faul and Gary Defayette had a 7-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
The winners had an eagle on No. 8 and birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
The rest of the field:
30: Jim Doak, Don Sicurella, Bruce Barrett, Gary Schrader.
30: Doggie Anderson, Rocky Long, Rusty Smethwick.
31: Jeff Watkins, Tom Rickey, Larry Roddy, Dave Harp.
31: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross.
32: Mike Gross, John Philp, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright.
32: Jack Carson, French Hatfield, Cary Zaycosky, Dave Miller.
34: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Bob Vanzant.