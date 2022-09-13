Hurricane tennis tops Stivers in match at WHS

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Stivers School for the Arts 4-1 Tuesday in non-league tennis action on the WHS courts.

The Hurricane, 3-8 on the season, won all courts but first singles and that was the match of the day.

Chandni Sharma won the first set then lost the third set 9-11 to Ciara Sauner of Stivers.

SUMMARY

Sept 13, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4, Stivers 1

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma was def by Ciara Sauner 6-3, 1-6, 9-11

2: Layna Holmes def Abby Miller 6-1, 6-0

3: Reagan Henry def Vanessa Maya 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Casan Lawrence, Kaley Hutson 6-0, 6-1

2: Josie Heys, Katelynn Totten def Pauline Ambrosio, Demi Co 6-3, 6-4