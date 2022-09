WASHINGTON CH — Clinton-Massie easily outdistanced the field Tuesday in a quad golf match at The Greens of Fayette County.

Massie had 158 while Miami Trace shot 185, Washington 191 and Vinton County 200.

Andy Steed again was match medalist with a 37. Massie is 39-6 on the year.

Logan Miller had a 38 and Owen Goodwin shot a 40. Connor Stulz carded a 43 while Cam Morgan and Evan Davidson both had 45s.