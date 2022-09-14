Week 5 Preview: East Clinton at Minford

After opening the season with a win, East Clinton has lost three straight games.

Coach Steve Olds is not a fan of losing but can take the outcome on the scoreboard if he feels his squad gave its best effort.

In last week’s 42-7 defeat at the hands of the McClain Tigers, East Clinton (1-3) did not play up to its standards.

“It’s the first time in a long time that I’ve been disappointed in our effort,” said Olds. “In order for us to be competitive we have to play without fear, with a relentless energy and do what we are coached to do. We didn’t do any of those things against McClain. We need to get back to who we are and we need to do it quickly.”

East Clinton has Minford this week. The Falcons are 3-1 but are coming off a 42-0 loss to Washington Senior.

“Minford is a good football team,” said Olds. “They have several talented skill players. Offensively they will spread you out and run the ball. On defense we have seen them in multiple looks so we will need to be prepared for both an odd and even front. It will be another stiff test for our boys but also another opportunity to step up and meet a challenge.”

East Clinton did not watch film on Saturday as it normally does, said Olds. Players having jobs or being out of town caused Olds to skip the regular post-game film session. But the team did watch the loss on Monday.

“I just felt like it was a good opportunity for our guys to regroup, rest and do some soul searching,” the EC coach said. “There were a lot of issues within the McClain game that we felt had to be addressed. We were honest and sometimes very critical of our play. I’m looking forward to seeing the team respond against Minford.”

Astros have lost 3 in a row

