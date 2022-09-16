WHS shrugs off slow start, blitzes Goshen in 3

GOSHEN — After a painfully slow start, Wilmington blitzed Goshen 26-24, 25-15, 25-15 Thursday in SBAAC American Division volleyball at the GHS gym.

The Hurricane trailed 20-14 in the first set, then outscored the Warriors 12-4 to win the set.

“I was so proud of the girls for sticking with it and continuing to do the little things to get back in it,” Wilmington coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We had a stretch where our serve receive was just ugly. But they continued to fight and play hard.”

Wilmington is 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the American Division. New Richmond still leads the loop at 5-0.

Goshen drops to 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the division.

Layla Reynolds had four points and three digs. Brynn Bryant had three points, nine kills, 10 assists, 18 digs and a block. Ashley Delph had four kills, an assist and a block. Caroline Diels finished with nine points, seven kills, 17 assists, an ace and 11 digs.

Sydney McCord had eight points, three kills, two aces, two digs and two blocks. Kayla O’Dell had four points, an ace and five digs. Lexus Reiley had three kills and a block while Madison Schuster finished with seven points, an ace, 22 digs and a team-high 37 passes.. Lisbon Smith had 11 points, three kills, five aces, six digs and a block.