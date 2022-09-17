Week 5 Final: Blanchester 45, Goshen 22

BLANCHESTER — Michael Mulvihill passed for a school record 437 yards and Dustin Trace caught touchdown passes of 80 and 70 yards Friday as Blanchester routed Goshen 45-22 to celebrate Homecoming 2022.

The win at Barbour Memorial Field puts the Wildcats at 3-2 while Goshen drops to 1-4.

“It’s not in a gameplan of mine to throw for 430 but it worked out,” BHS head coach Jon Mulvihill said. “We felt pretty comfortable throwing the ball. Their corners played off, so (Bryce) Sipple was able to catch hitches all night. If we’re able to do that, we’re going to keep doing it.”

Young Mulvihill, a sophomore who missed last week’s Ty Goodwin Show, airmailed his first four passes. He then completed seven straight, one of those an 80-yard to Trace as the Wildcats began to pull away. He hooked up with Sipple 13 times for 179 yards and two scores. Trace had just three catches but garnered 189 yards and two scores

Blanchester led 26-3 at the break then Goshen applied some pressure in the third, outscoring the Wildcats by 13 to make it a 32-22 game.

“We didn’t tackle. We gave up passes we shouldn’t have,” said Mulvihill. “Footing is an issue to work on. The third quarter wasn’t my favorite quarter.”

But the Wildcats turned things around in time, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter to cap the Homecoming win and maintain possession of the King of the Road Trophy for a third straight year.

Chasen Allison, the Homecoming King, made the first tackle of the game and had a fumble recovery in the first quarter. Aiden Begley, Tristan Malone, Mulvihill and Trace all had big plays defensively for the Wildcats.

Mulvihill finished 20 for 34 for 437 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 23 times for 132 yards and a score. As a team, Blanchester had 618 yards of offense while Goshen had 289. The Warriors had negative rushing yards until the final two runs of the game.

SUMMARY

Sept 16, 2022

@Barbour Memorial Field

Blanchester 45, Goshen 22

G^3^0^19^0^^22

B^6^20^6^13^^45

First Quarter

G: Gavin Thompson 35 yard field goal, 8:43

B: Bryce Sipple 7 yard pass from Michael Mulvihill (PAT failed) 3:14

Second Quarter

B: Sebastian Smith 8 yard run (Pass failed) 11:15

B: Dustin Trace 80 yard pass from Michael Mulvihill (Run failed) 7:22

B: Michael Mulvihill 4 yard run (Mulvihill run) 2:40

Third Quarter

G: Corbin Miller 25 yard pass from Logan Haley (Gavin Thompson PAT) 10:36

B: Dustin Trace 70 yard pass from Michael Mulvihill (Pass failed) 5:48

G: Logan Haley 4 yard touchdown pass (Gavin Thompson PAT) 4:10

G: Tyler Kilgore 14 yard pass from Logan Haley (Pass failed) 1:14

Fourth Quarter

B: Ty Goodwin 1 yard run (Run failed) 7:31

B: Bryce Sipple 10 yard pass from Michael Mulvihill (Elijah McVey PAT) 0:55

STATISTICS

RUSHING: B (33-181-2) Michael Mulvihill 23-132-1, Sebastian Smith 3-11, Ty Goodwin 1-1-1, Caleb Sears 4-34, Sammy Roush 2-3; G (12-10)

PASSING: B-Michael Mulvihill 20-34-0, 437 yards, 4 TD; G-Logan Haley 21-37-0, 279 yards, 3 TD

RECEIVING: B (20-437-4) Bryce Sipple 13-179-2, Dustin Trace 3-189-2, Caleb Sears 3-41, Carson Curless 1-28

Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bCalebSearsAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bDTRaceAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bFlyoverAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bFumbleAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bHerecomecatsAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bKingAllisonAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bKingofroadAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bMulvihillAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bMulvihillSmithAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bQueenTiptonAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bSackAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bTackleAG.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by KIra Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bAllisonHustonKK.jpg Photo by KIra Kidd Photo by KIra Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bArmsupKK.jpg Photo by KIra Kidd Photo by KIra Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_blanCourtKK.jpg Photo by KIra Kidd Photo by KIra Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_blanKingQueenKK.jpg Photo by KIra Kidd Photo by KIra Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bMalonesackKK.jpg Photo by KIra Kidd Photo by KIra Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bMulvihillKK.jpg Photo by KIra Kidd Photo by KIra Kidd https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB5_bMulviTySebKK.jpg Photo by KIra Kidd