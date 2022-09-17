Week 5 Final: Clinton-Massie 31, Harrison 17

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Now that’s Clinton-Massie football.

The Falcons (1-4) ran for 350 yards on 49 rushing attempts in a 31-17 win over Harrison, the first victory of the season for Dan McSurley’s ballclub.

Clinton-Massie did not attempt a pass all night nor did it punt.

There were 16 rushing first downs and the Falcons converted 8 of 10 third down plays.

The Wildcats (1-4) were more balanced with 172 yards on the ground and 154 through the air.

In fact, Harrison held leads of 3-0 and 10-7 before Massie seized control of the game.

Brody Clutter scored three touchdowns on the night. The final of those three was a 60-yard scamper in the third quarter that put the Falcons up 21-10.

After Harrison pulled within 21-17, Gabe McDowell’s short scoring run and an Ean McGuinness field goal stretched Clinton-Massie’s advantage to 14.

Logan Chesser had 19 rushes for 163 yards. Clutter finished with 119 yards and the three scores on 15 attempts. McDowell ran for 65 yards and the TD on 14 tries.

While the Falcons gave up a lot of yardage, they made plays when they had to do so.

Keegan Lamb, who had just one rushing attempt but orchestrated the ground game from his quarterback spot like a maestro conducting a symphony, led the team in tackles with six solos and seven assists. Gavan Hunter had six solos as well while Ty Clutter had seven assists.

With Massie on top 28-17, Harrison was driving in to Falcon territory. But on a fourth down play, Brodie Green stopped Luke Rogers short of the yardage and gave the ball back to Massie.

Later in the game, with CM up 31-17, the defense kept Harrison out of the end zone after the Wildcats drove to the Massie 15.

SUMMARY

Sept 16, 2022

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 31, Harrison 17

SCORING

First Quarter

H-Landon Anderson 27 yard field goal, 7:48

CM-Brody Clutter 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 1:23

Second Quarter

H-Cohen Hering 21 yard run (Landen Anderson PAT) 6:40

CM-Brody Clutter 2 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 1:26

Third Quarter

CM-Brody Clutter 60 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 10:21

H-Hank Rotert 61 yard pass from Luke Rogers (Landen Anderson PAT) 8:09

CM: Gabe McDowell 6 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 4:56

Fourth Quarter

CM: Ean McGuinness 23 yard field goal, 8:22

–

STATISTICS

PASSING: CM-No passes; H-Luke Rogers 8-13-0, 117 yards, 1 TD; Paul Nieman 6-12-0, 37 yards

RUSHING: CM (49-350) Logan Chesser 19-163-0, Brody Clutter 15-119-3, Gabe McDowell 14-65-1, Keegan Lamb 1-3; H (30-172) Cole Koops 8-75-0, Luke Rogers 15-54-0, Cohen Hering 7-43-1

RECEIVING: H (14-154-1) Hank Rotert 2-67-1, Cory Helms 4-41, Brian Guthrie 5-30, Cohen Hering 2-10, Dominic Frondorf 1-6

DEFENSE (tackle, solo, TFL) Keegan Lamb 9.5-6, Gavan Hunter 7.5-6, Ty Clutter 5.5-2, Brady Russell 4-4, Peyton Brewer 4-4, Brighton Rodman 3.5-3-0.5, Tristen Trampler 3-2, Brandon Updike 3-3, Brodie Green 2.5-2-0.5, Miles Theetge 1-1, Elijah Groh 1-1, Marshall Hunter 1-1, Nolan Phipps 0.5-0

