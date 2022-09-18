Brausch, Beam lead way for locals at Friendship Invitational

CEDARVILLE — Runners from Clinton-Massie and Wilmington took part Saturday in the night races at the Friendship Invitational cross country meet at Cedarville University.

Wilmington had eight personal best runs among the high school boys and girls.

“It was a solid night of running,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said. “They are seeing their hard work paying off.”

Madilyn Brausch was 15th and the first WHS runner in the girls race in 21:47.7. Malea Beam was Clinton-Massie’s first finisher, placing 18th in 21;58.2

On the boys side, Henry Hildebrandt of Wilmington was 32nd in 17:29.6. He stands 10th all-time on the WHS boys cross country honor roll.

Mack Hensley had the best time for CM’s boys with a 21:45.9.

SUMMARY

Sept 17, 2022

Friendship Invitational

@Cedarville University

Girls Blue Race Results

1, Paige Steinke (Anna) 18:20.8

15, Madilyn Brausch (WIL) 21:47.7 (SB)

18, Malea Beam (CM) 21:58.2

27, Kennedy Moore (WIL) 22:31.1

64, Georgia Black (CM) 25:04

77, Dakota Cartner (CM) 26:22

78, Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 26:24.8

93, Mia Hollingsworth (WIL) 27:12.5 (PR)

99, Shelby Robinson (CM) 27:34.6

106, Mia McCarty (CM) 28:11.8

119, Kalli Abbott (WIL) 29:29.2 (SB)

139, Alice Clair (WIL) 32:57 (PR)

–

Boys Gold Race Results

1, Noah Williams (LimaShaw) 16:01.3

32, Henry Hildebrandt (WIL) 17:29.6 (PR)

80, Oliver McDermott (WIL) 18:42.2 (PR)

110, Conner Walters (WIL) 19:16.4

142, Dylan Littrell (WIL) 19:47.9 (PR)

157, Sam Burt (WIL) 19:59.2 (PR)

223, Aiden Matheney (WIL) 21:33.3

242, Jacob Vance (WIL) 22:02.4 (PR)

256, Abel Hackney (WIL) 22:35.2 (PR)

264, Preston Ziegler (WIL) 22:47.5

270, Matthias Brausch (WIL) 23:12.4

275, Jeremiah Schlabach (WIL) 23:25.7

298, Landon Scott (WIL) 25:10.7

–

Boys Blue Race Results

1, Caleb Sultan (Ced) 16:36.4

139, Mack Hensley (CM) 21:45.9

179, Laith Latif (CM) 23:26.1

190, Trent Bennett (CM) 24:07.9