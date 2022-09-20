Murphy law: WHS golfer reigns supreme over SBAAC

GOSHEN — Continuing a tradition that dates back six years now, the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship individual medalist is a Clinton County golfer.

Katie Murphy had a 92 Tuesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course and not only won the league 18-hole tournament but overall player of the year honors.

“Katie really had to battle through adversity (in the tournament), starting off very slow but finishing very strong,” WHS coach Chad Fields said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her and how she reacted to a slow start. She is as tough as they come.

“Ke’Asia Robinson and Sophie Huffman also had their personal best scores today and I couldn’t be more proud of them. I look forward to what these ladies do in the sectional tournament coming up October 3.”

Murphy, whose brother Jack won consecutive boys golfer of the year honors in 2018 and 2019, started the year slowly with a 101 in the preseason 18-hole tournament. She trailed the leader by six strokes but steadily took over from there.

She had a 49 in the first nine-hole outing to take the lead then followed with 49 and 37 to have a safe lead going in to the tournament on Tuesday.

Murphy’s 92 gives her a 20-shot win and makes it three individual medalists in a row after Lilly Middleton won back-to-back titles the past two years.

Prior to Middleton, Clinton-Massie’s Gabby Woods was the player of the year for three years.

Wilmington finished as runnersup in the league tournament and third overall. Clinton-Massie was fifth in the league tournament.

“I am so very proud of what this team has accomplished this season,” Fields said. “Today was a great example of all of the hard work that these young ladies have put in to the season and their golf game. At the beginning of the season we set out to be competitive in the league and the past two SBAAC league matches we have done just that coming in second in both and finishing third overall in the league this season.

“At the preseason SBAAC 18 hole opener our team shot a 491 and today our team shot a 440, a difference of 51 strokes (on the same course). Golf can be a very frustrating game at times but these ladies found a way every single day to make it fun and enjoyable for themselves as well as myself.”

The Falcons did have three second-team players in Stormie Stroud, Charlotte Robinson and Kaden Kimple.

“I am very proud of the continuous improvement our team has shown over the course of this season,” Massie coach James Brady said. “Last season we began with four girls who had never played golf. This season we have three girls that made second-team all-league. That is a testament to their work ethic and competitiveness. Former middle school, now boys assistant varsity coach Clayton Morgan was a tremendous mentor to these freshmen girls last season. I know he is proud of these young ladies as well.”

Zoey Hupp had a 116 for Blanchester on Tuesday while Gretchen Boggs had a 133 for East Clinton. Kimple had 115 for Clinton-Massie.

Goshen won the girls golf team championship this season.

SUMMARY

Sept 13, 2022

SBAAC Girls Golf

18-hole Championship

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

TEAMS

Goshen 437 Wilmington 440 Western Brown 450 New Richmond 469 Clinton-Massie 471

INDIVIDUALS

Batavia: Abby Jayne Huhn 141, Lacey Hayes 135, Grace Felts 128, Reva Riel 130

Goshen: Layla Oehler 102, Sky Reeves 96, Jackie Ellerman 140, Taylor Tilley 123, Miki Main 121, Marina Garr 118

Blanchester: Zoey Hupp 116, Alivia Brewster 137

New Richmond: Lindsey Fischer 107, Marissa Deatley 113, Lauren Halliburton 116, Meagan Kangas 138, Lilly Guillermin 142, Avery Clark 133

Clermont NE: Caitlin Bingaman 142

Western Brown: Avery Vance 103, Avery Vance 105, Aliegha Smith 126, Emma Braun 116, Aubrey Hodge 142

Clinton-Massie: Kaden Kimple 115, Stormie Stroud 118, Charlotte Robinson 118, Sammie Jo VanPelt 120, Lauren Edwards 132

East Clinton: Gretchen Boggs 133

Wilmington: Katie Murphy 92, Reagen Reese 134, LanaJay Howell 139, Ke’Asia Robinson 109, Sophie Huffman 110, Abi Earley 129.

Katie Murphy tees off on No. 2 Tuesday in the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_GLF_wilKatie6me-2.jpg Katie Murphy tees off on No. 2 Tuesday in the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course.