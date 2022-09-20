Boggs lone Lady Astros to continue in 2022 post-season

Gretchen Boggs will be the only East Clinton girls golfer going in to post-season play.

Coach Thomas Sodini said, “Gretchen was dedicated through four years of varsity golf. She showed up for her team at every match and worked hard at practice.”

Boggs will be the only Lady Astro left on the team to play in the Div. II sectional tournament next week at Xenia’s WGC Golf Course.

“Gretchen was a standout, always being respectful and being kind to everyone,” said Sodini. “We wish her the best for her future endeavors.”