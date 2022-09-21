SBAAC standings, leaders, playoffs and highlights

STANDINGS

American Division

Team^All^American

New Richmond^0-0^5-0

Western Brown^0-0^4-1

Wilmington^0-0^2-3

Goshen^0-0^1-4

Batavia^0-0^1-4

Clinton-Massie^0-0^1-4

National Division

Team^All^National

Williamsburg^0-0^4-1

Blanchester^0-0^3-2

Bethel-Tate^0-0^2-3

Clermont NE^0-0^2-3

East Clinton^0-0^1-4

PLAYOFFS

With 16 teams in each of Ohio’s 28 divisions making the playoffs, here is a look at the SBAAC teams halfway through the 2022 season.

DIV 3 Region 12: Western Brown (3), New Richmond (4), Wilmington (17), Goshen (20)

DIV 4 Region 16: Bethel-Tate (16), Clinton-Massie (19), Batavia (20)

DIV 5 Region 20: Blanchester (11), Clermont Northeastern (14), East Clinton (21)

DIV 6 Region 24: Williamsburg (5)

LEADERS

NOTE: Leaders are based on numbers on the SBAAC website, except for Clinton County players who are missing games the News Journal has reported on.

Passing: Drew Novak (WB) 1,635 yards; AJ Metzger (NR) 1,353; Jess Roller (Bat) 1,001

Rushing: Jake Mott (CNE) 652; Thad Stuckey (WHS) 620; Caydn Denniston (WH) 541; Zach Chisman (WB) 514; Gabe Cope (Go) 498

Receiving: Max Mehlman (Bat) 706; Matthew Frye (WB) 551; Isaiah Smith (WB) 440; Cooper Tidball (NR) 405

Touchdowns: Zach Chisman (WB) 15; Laurence Smith (NR) 13; Jake Mott (CNE) 10; JJ Miller (Wbg) 8

Passing TD: AJ Metzger (NR) 19; Drew Novak (WB) 15; JJ Miller (Wbg) 15; Cam Snider (BT) 10

Kick Scoring: Camdyn Cunningham (WB) 22; Luke Lindsey (Wbg) 19; Trane Light (NR) 16; Cam Snider (BT) 15; Jonathan Custis (WHS) 14; Ean McGuinness (CM) 13

Tackles: Jack Moore (NR) 81; Nolan Darnell (BT) 53; Quentin Collins (WB) 49; Adran Baker (EC) 42

Sacks: Talon Armacost (NT) 11.5; Nolan Darnell (BT) 8.5; Billy Foster (NR) 3; Jake Mott (CNE) 3; Sebastian Smith (BL) 3; Tristan Malone (BL) 3

Tackles For Loss: Darrick Perdue (WHS) 8; Tyler Kilgore (Go) 5; Sebastian Smith (BL) 5; Malachi Cumberland (WHS) 5; Elijah Groh (CM) 4; Tristan Malone (BHS) 4; Michael Mulvihill (BL) 4

Interceptions: CJ Boothby (CNE) 3; Bryce Lillie (Wbg) 3; Quentin Collins (WB) 3

Fumble Recoveries: Luke Achtermann (WHS) 2

Defensive Touchdowns: Luke Achterman (WHS) 2

WEEK 5 HI-LIGHTS

WHS: Thad Stuckey 179 yards rushing 2 TD; Caydn Denniston 137 yards rushing, 3 TD; Josh Snell 8 tackles

Western Brown: Zach Chisman 121 yards rushing 3 TD

Williamsburg: JJ Miller 191 yards passing, 3 TD; Jace Canter 76 yards rushing, 3 TD and 1 TD receiving; Nick Patterson 7 tackles

Bethel-Tate: Defense held Batavia 14 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Cam Snider 96 yards rushing, 3 TDs and 279 yards passing and 2 TD. Talon Armacost 11 tackles, 4 sacks.

East Clinton: Adran Baker 9 tackles

Clinton-Massie: 350 yards on offense, all rushing. Brody Clutter 119 yards and 3 TDs rushing; Logan Chesser 163 yards rushing; Keegan Lamb 9.5 tackles

New Richmond: AJ Metzger 208 yards and 3 TDs passing; Jack Moore 11 tackles.

Blanchester: Michael Mulvihill 438 yards and 4 TDs passing, and 132 yards and 1 TD rushing. Bryce Sipple 179 yards and 2 TDs receiving, Dustin Trace 189 yards and 2 TDs receving as well as a fumble recovery. Ty Goodwin 6 tackles.

Goshen: Corbin Miller 126 yards and 1 TD receiving. Tyler Kilgore 13 solo tackles; Zachary Keitz 9 tackles.

Clermont Northeastern: Andrew McIntosh 10 tackles with 2.5 for loss.

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

