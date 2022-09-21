Hurricane overpowers G-Men at Fred Summers Court

WILMINGTON — With 26 service aces, Wilmington overpowered Georgetown 25-7, 25-3, 25-5 Wednesday night in a non-league volleyball match at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane is 10-3 on the year while the G-Men go to 1-12.

Wilmington is off the rest of the week then plays four matches on consecutive days next week, including a rescheduled contest with East Clinton on Sept. 28.

Caroline Diels had 19 service points, seven of them aces, to go along with eight kills, 16 assists and five digs. Sydney McCord had 13 points, five kills, two digs and three blocks at the net. Brynn Bryant contributed 13 points, 10 kills, seven assists, seven aces and eight digs.

Lisbon Smith had eight points, two kills, an assist, three aces and 11 digs. Ashley Delph chipped in with a block while Madi Schuster had a kill and 12 digs. Kayla O’Dell had five points, three of them aces, as well as three digs. Layla Reynolds had five points, two aces and four digs.