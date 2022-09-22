EC’s Seabaugh wins 2nd singles championship

WILMINGTON — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh won the SBAAC National Division Tennis Championship second singles bracket Thursday at Wilmington High School

The tournament was won by unbeaten regular season champion Georgetown.

Seabaugh swept all matches in the second singles bracket to earn the crown and first-team All-SBAAC recognition. Katelyn Tolle of Blanchester was fifth at second singles.

Blanchester’s Leah Boegeman was the runnerup in the first singles bracket while Kailyn Mason of East Clinton finished fourth.

At third singles, Makayla Thomason of East Clinton was fourth and Breanna Weldon of Blanchester was fifth.

In doubles play, Lydia Siler and Emily Bates of BHS were fourth at first doubles while EC’s duo of Rylee Kempton and Stephanie Lambert were fifth.

At second doubles, Taylor Baker and Mia-Torres-Garcia of BHS were third and Josi Balon and Abigail Prater of EC were fourth.