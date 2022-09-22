Quakers overwhelm Lions with 12-2 victory

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team pelted the Mount St. Joseph University goalkeeper to the tune of 58 shots and a dozen goals in a 12-2 blowout of the Lions here Thursday evening.

The Fightin’ Quakers’ first shot of the game found the back of the net as Alfie Harris sent a pass to Casey Miller, who buried a shot just inside the post on the right side for the game’s first goal in the second minute.

The visitors kept peppering the net and doubled their lead in the 19th minute as Jeffery Vasquez scored his first goal of the year. Grant Murray made it 3-0 in the 25th minute with a long-distance strike that found the top corner while Ben Guimson netted the fourth Quaker goal of the half less than a minute later.

The Lions did show some fight at the end of the first half as Michael Abel scored in the 31st minute and assisted on other goal three minutes later, but WC went into the half with all the momentum as Luke Washenfelder assisted on Kaden Young’s first career collegiate goal in the 43rd minute.

The flood gates opened on MSJ in the second half, however, as WC netted seven goals. Elorm Dogbey got things started in the 55th minute with an unassisted goal while Harris scored 10 minutes later. Dogbey scored his second on a pass from Brady Vilvens in the 70th minute to make it 8-2 while four other Quakers — Gustav Althini, Young, Gio Alvarez and Sakarias Bahamondez — scored in the final 20 minutes. In total, Wilmington outshot MSJ 32-0 in the final 45 minutes.

Wilmington held a 58-5 edge in shots including a 29-5 margin in shots on goal. The Quakers earned 13 corners and yielded just one. Combined with last year’s result, WC has outscored MSJ 23-2 in the last two games. Goalkeeper Grant Kaifas had three saves to earn the win in his first collegiate start.

The Quakers (5-2-1) host Denison University 7 p.m. Saturday.