A few new names on the FantasyHolics start list for Week 3

Welcome to my Fantasy Football weekly Start/Sit advice column. Once a week I will provide you with Start/Sit advice for your Fantasy Football lineups. This column will focus on some obvious Starts (Always Start your Studs) and hopefully some not so obvious. I will also give you some matchups to shy away from, those will be your Sits.

Let’s get started.

QB

Start: Kirk Cousins vs Detroit

I know last week Cousins was terrible on the road on Monday Night against the Eagles. He is terrible in Prime-Time games. He is better at home. Detroit has been giving up an average of 26 Fantasy Points per game to QBs. Start Cousins this week with confidence.

Start: Matthew Stafford at Cardinals

Last week against the Falcons, Stafford threw for 272 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs and the Cardinals are giving up an average of 26 Fantasy Points per Game to the QB. The last three seasons, when Stafford has played in Arizona, he has averaged 314 yards, 2.6 TDs and 0 INTs. Start Stafford this week and sleep like a baby.

Sleepers: Jared Goff at Vikings; Carson Wentz at Eagles; Joe Burrow at Jets

Sit: Tua Tagovailoa at Buffalo

Last week Tua but up career numbers against the Ravens, 469 yards and 6 TDs with just under 39 Fantasy Points. He showed what he and this team is capable of. This week, that changes. This is Buffalo, the best defense in the league. They are allowing a putrid 6.5 Fantasy Points per week to opposing QBs. Tua has struggled on the road in Buffalo. I wouldn’t trust Tua this week.

Sit: Aaron Rodgers at Buccaneers

This has not been a good start to the season for Rodgers. He is not on the same page as his WRs. At last report, three of his starters (Lazard, Watkins, and Watson) were on the injury report. He is playing in Tampa Bay where he has averaged 227 yards and 1.3 TDs per game. The Bucs have only allowed 7.5 Fantast Points per game this season. I am not trusting Rodgers to figure it out on the road against Tampa.

RB

Start: Dameon Pierce at Bears

Last week Head Coach Lovie Smith said he needed to get Dameon Pierce more involved, and he did, he played on 62% of snaps and carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards. This week Smith talked about finishing and stated that Pierce was a finisher. Lovie Smith is hyped about going into Chicago and he will stop at nothing to get a win. Oh, and by the way, Chicago is the worst against the run. Time the Dameon Pierce breakout.

Start: Miles Sanders at Commanders

The Eagles have finally figured out how to use Miles Sanders. This team will run the ball and Sanders has been the beneficiary. He is the 12th RB so far this season in Fantasy Football, averaging 15.1 Points Per Game. He is facing a Commanders team that is 28th against the run. Start Sanders with confidence.

Sleeper: Josh Jacobs at Titans; Davis Montgomery vs Texans; Cordarrelle Patterson at Seahawks

Sit: Jeff Wilson at Broncos

Jeff Wilson was a bell-cow last week with 18 carries and 84 yards. He will likely see most of the volume again in Denver, but Denver is a Top Defense against the run. They are only allowing an average of 78 yards per game. With injuries, you may need to start Wilson, but if you have other options, I would shy away.

Sit: Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert at Bills

Who is the starter? Week 1 it was Edmonds, he started, and got 63% of the snap share; Week 2 it was Mostert, he started and got 55% of the snap share. You don’t know who is starting and they are facing the Bills number one defense against the run, only allowing 66 yards per game. If you have to start one, it would be Edmonds, as he was used last week as the pass catching back and Miami figures to be throwing against Buffalo, a lot.

WR

Start: Davante Adams at Titans

The Titans are allowing 47.1 Fantasy Points per Game to the WR and just got torched last week by Buffalo. We are going to pick on the Titans this year until they can stop the pass. Also with WR Hunter Renfrow probably out, Carr will be funneling passes to Adams.

Start: AJ Brown at Commanders

Start WR AJ Brown at the Commanders. The Commanders have been giving up 46.2 Fantasy Points per Game to opposing WRs. Last week Amon-Ra St. Brown had 116 yards and 2 TDs and the week before Christian Kirk had 117 yards. AJ Brown has been the focus of this Eagles offense, getting 87% and 88% snap share. He will continue to be involved and get his.

Sleeper: Brandin Cooks at Bears; Tyler Lockett vs Falcons; Nelson Agholor vs Ravens

Sit: Terry McLaurin vs Eagles

This has not been his season. He is playing on 90% of the snaps but he’s not getting the targets he is used to. He is second on the team in targets to Curtis Samuel and Johan Dotson is getting all the redzone looks. This week, it doesn’t get easier, as he will probably get shadow coverage from the Eagles Darius Slay. Last week Slay shut down Justin Jefferson (6 for 48). Stay away from Scary Terry this week.

Sit: Darnell Mooney vs Texans

I know you drafted Mooney thinking he would pay off for you this season, sorry that isn’t happening, at least not now. The Bears offense is out of sync and QB Justin Fields looks like he has regressed. The Texans are middle of the road against opposing WRs but I am not trusting Mooney.

TE

Start: George Kittle at Broncos

Kittle has been practicing and trending towards playing. Last season he was Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite target. I don’t expect that to change this season Garoppolo is starting his first game this season, and if Kittle is out there, expect him to go to him early and often. Oh yeah and the Broncos have been kind to the TE and allowed 16 points per game.

Sleeper: Hayden Hurst at Jets; Tyler Higbee at Cardinals; Irv Smith Jr. vs Lions

Sit: Zach Ertz vs Rams

In most leagues you probably can’t sit Zach Ertz, just don’t go into week 3 expecting big numbers. The Rams are the #2 team against the TE, allowing only 2 points per game to the TE. In 4 games against the Rams, Ertz has 16 catches for 145 yards and no TDs. I wouldn’t expect that to change this week.

Thank you for reading my Start/Sit Column.

Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

My name is Jeremiah Orcutt. I am from Hillsboro. I am an Air Force veteran. You can find the rest of my work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

My name is Jeremiah Orcutt. I am from Hillsboro. I am an Air Force veteran. You can find the rest of my work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.