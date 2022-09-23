East Clinton JV volleyball corrals Mustangs in 2

LYNCHBURG — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Lynchburg-Clay 25-16, 28-26 Thursday night in a non-league match.

The Astros are 8-2 on the year.

Emily Arnold had two aces, three points, a kill, a perfect pass, three digs and three assists. Taylor Barton had four aces, five points, eight perfect passes, four digs and an assist. Cheyenne Reed had two aces, seven points, two kills, three perfect passes and eight assists.

Sydney Beiting had four perfect passes and a dig. Hadlie Clark finished with an ace, three points, nine perfect passes, seven digs and an assist. Karsyn Jamison had an ace, three points, a kill, a perfect pass, four digs and a block. Ava Mess chipped in three kills.

Abbi Reynolds had four kills and three perfect passes. Liz Schiff finished with an ace, six points, four kills, five perfect passes and five digs. Makayla Seaman had an ace, two points and two kills. Cole Murarescu contributed an ace, two kills, a perfect pass and a dig.