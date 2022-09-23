Week 6 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, Goshen 0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Five different players scored touchdowns and Clinton-Massie made it two wins a row Friday 42-0 over Goshen at Frank Irelan Field.

The SBAAC American Division win puts the Falcons at 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the division. Goshen is 1-5 in all games, 0-1 in league play.

A week after using an all-run offense, the Falcons did throw the ball in this one. Keegan Lamb was a tidy 3-for-3 for 110 yards and a touchdown, a 63-yard scoring play to Brighton Rodman that started the second quarter scoring and put CMHS on top 21-0.

Lamb had just scored a few minutes earlier on a 17-yard run. Brody Clutter had two touchdowns while Nolan Phipps and Logan Chesser had one each. Chesser’s race to paydirt came on a 78-yard jaunt in the third period.

Massie had 480 total yards and converted all four of its fourth down plays. The Falcons were 3 for 7 on third down. Goshen was 5 for 11 on third down and had just one penalty but were no match for Clinton-Massie on this night.

Clutter had 122 yards on 14 rushes while Lamb went for 103 on just six carries.

Gavan Hunter led CM on defense with 5.5 tackles while Tye Phipps was in on five. Brodie Green, Nolan Phipps, Miles Theetge and Brady Russell were next in line.

SUMMARY

Sept 23, 2022

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 42, Goshen 0

SCORING

G^0^0^0^0^^0

CM^14^21^7^0^^42

First Quarter

CM: Brody Clutter 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 6:02

CM: Keegan Lamb 17 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 0:45

Second quarter

CM: Brighton Rodman 63 yard pass from Keegan Lamb (Ean McGuinness PAT) 9:29

CM: Brody Clutter 5 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 3:29

CM: Nolan Phipps 4 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 1:03

Third Quarter

CM: Logan Chesser 78 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 4:54

–

STATISTICS

PASSING: Keegan Lamb 3-3, 110 yards, 1 TD; Goshen 18-34-2, 151 yards

RUSHING (39-370) Brody Clutter 14-122-2, Keegan Lamb 6-103-1, Logan Chesser 3-85-1, Gabe McDowell 7-21-0, Brady Dillion 2-17-0, Nolan Phipps 3-8-1, Jack Elkins 1-5-0, Mason Martini 1-5-0, Eli Muterspaw 2-4-0; Goshen 17-70-0

RECEIVING: Brighton Rodman 1-63-1, Brady Russell 1-36-0, Brody Clutter 1-11-0

DEFENSE: Gavan Hunter 5.5t; Tye Phipps 5t, 1tfl; Brodie Green 3.5t; Nolan Phipps 3t; Miles Theetge 3t; Brady Russell 3t, 2int; Tristen Trampler 2.5t; Keegan lamb 1.5t; Brighton Rodman 1.5t; Peyton Brewer 1.5t; Marshall Hunter 1.5t; Elijah Groh 1t; Brandon Updike 1t; Eli Muterspaw 1t; Jack Elkins 1t; Ean McGuinness 0.5t

KICKING: Ean McGuinness 6-6 PAT

