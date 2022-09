GREENFIELD — Led by Logan Miller, Clinton-Massie wrapped up its regular season with a 164 to 203 win over McClain on the back nine at Buckeye Hills Country Club..

The Falcons, 46-7 on the year, got a match best 37 from Miller.

Andy Steed had a 40 and Cam Morgan shot a 44. Connor Stulz had a 45 and Evan Davidson was right behind with 46. Quinton Smith carded a 50.