WHS starts long week with win over CNE

OWENSVILLE — With a three-set win over Clermont Northeastern Monday, the Wilmington High School volleyball got a long week off to a good start.

The Hurricane, 11-3 on the year, were winners 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 over the Rockets.

“For not having school (Monday) and coming off Homecoming, you just never know what group of girls you are gonna get,” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We were down in sets two and three but the girls held their composure and continued doing the little things to win the match.”

Wilmington has a match Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Caroline Diels had 14 points, nine kills, 20 set assists, three aces and eight digs.

Lexus Reiley had two blocks at the net. Sydney McCord served nine points, had four kills, seven digs and three blocks.

Brynn Bryant had seven points, 12 kills, eight set assists, two aces and eight digs. Lisbon Smith finished with two points, nine kills, 13 digs and a block.

Ashley Delph had a kill and a block while Madi Schuster chipped in three points. Kayla O’Dell had seven points, a kill and 14 digs. Layla Reynolds contributed six points and two digs.