Hillsboro takes Massie volleyball in three sets

HILLSBORO — Clinton-Massie fell to Hillsboro 3-0 Monday in non-league volleyball at the Highland County gym.

The Falcons, 4-10 on the season, played close in all three sets but came up short.

Brelee Addington had four digs for Clinton-Massie. Laila Davis had five kills, an ace, two digs and three blocks. Annalyse George finished with 10 assists, an ace and six digs. Natalee Hillman had two aces, a team-high 17 digs and a team-high 42 passes. Anna Jones had six kills and five digs.

Sophia Jones had seven digs while Mackenzie Peters had two kills, three digs and a block. Emma Redman had five kills, an ace and three digs. Sydney Schneder had six assists and three digs. Lila Theetge had two aces and eight digs. Maddie Ward had three digs while Olivia Ward had nine digs.