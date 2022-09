Batavia drops WHS reserves in 2 sets

BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Batavia 25-17, 25-9 Tuesday at the BHS gym.

Aidynne Tippett had three points, two kills, two assists, an ace and a dig. Riley Gerber had two digs and Taija Walker added a kill. Kyli Lambcke hada dig. Lauren Diels posted a point, a kill and seven digs.

Lilly Trentman had six digs, Layla Reynolds had five points and one dig, Alli Bayless had an assist and a dig, Lauren Harmeling six digs, Adrianna Eltzroth one point and two digs.