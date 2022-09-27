Posted on by

Ladycats win Kick for the Cure match over Felicity


Photo by Gracie Day

Photo by Elizabeth Clark


BLANCHESTER — In the program’s annual Kick for the Cure match, Blanchester defeated Felicity 7-0 Tuesday at Barbour Memorial Field.

Rylan Coyle had four goals and two assists. Tori Potts, fronted by a sterling defensive effort, posted the shutout with 11 saves, coach Kristina White said.

Hailey Harris had a goal and an assist. Jaida Jones and Macey Waldron had one goal each. Morgyn Coyle has one assist for Blanchester, now 3-9 on the year.

Photo by Gracie Day
Photo by Gracie Day
Photo by Gracie Day
Photo by Gracie Day
Photo by Gracie Day
Photo by Gracie Day
Photo by Gracie Day
Photo by Gracie Day
Photo by Gracie Day
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
