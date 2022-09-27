Ladycats win Kick for the Cure match over Felicity

BLANCHESTER — In the program’s annual Kick for the Cure match, Blanchester defeated Felicity 7-0 Tuesday at Barbour Memorial Field.
Rylan Coyle had four goals and two assists. Tori Potts, fronted by a sterling defensive effort, posted the shutout with 11 saves, coach Kristina White said.
Hailey Harris had a goal and an assist. Jaida Jones and Macey Waldron had one goal each. Morgyn Coyle has one assist for Blanchester, now 3-9 on the year.
