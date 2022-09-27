WHS notches SBAAC road win at Batavia

BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School volleyball train was losing traction Tuesday night against Batavia.

But the Lady Hurricane maintained a calm and rallied for a 28-26, 25-17, 25-23 win in SBAAC American Division play.

“Big league win on the road,” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Girls came out and didn’t quit. There were times the wheels seemed to be falling off but they are starting to believe in their self and each other. Not freaking out when we were down some points. I love their fight and our bench does a great job as well. You have to have that. I always tell the girls a loud cheering ench goes a long way.”

Caroline Diels had four points, 10 kills, 16 set assists, an ace and 12 digs. Lexus Reiley had two kills, an assist and five digs. Sydney McCord finished with two points, four kills, three digs and two blocks. Kayla O’Dell had seven digs and Layla Reynolds totaled three points with an ace and four digs.

Brynn Bryant had 15 kills, 11 assists, six aces, 16 digs and a block. Lisbon Smith had four points, a kill and 15 digs. Ashley Delph contributed four kills and four blocks. Madi Schuster had 14 points, two aces and 15 digs.