Week 7 Preview: East Clinton at Mississinawa Valley

East Clinton heads to Union City Friday night to face Mississinawa Valley in a non-league game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Fayetteville-Perry was originally on the schedule but the school dropped football just prior to the start of the season, leaving all SBAAC National Division teams to find a fifth game.

East Clinton (1-5) picked up Mississinawa Valley, coached by Steve Trobridge. The Blackhawks (1-5) are a Division VII team that defeated Dixie in Week 2, 55-0.

“Mississinawa is a spread team,” EC coach Steve Olds said. “Their quarterback is a good athlete and has a strong arm. On defense they are running a 4-3 and we expect them to be aggressive.”

That aggression will hope to keep a struggling East Clinton offense down another week. The Astros lost to Bethel-Tate last week 41-0.

“We didn’t play well, especially on offense … and that is an understatement,” said Olds.

Olds said there are five players on the roster who will not play this week because of injury. Spencer Wiget, Bryston Kingery are out for the rest of the season. Maddix Crowe is not back from an ACL tear in March, Zimri Mahanes has a broken hand and Hunter McCulley is still awaiting word on his knee injury.

Plus there are the usual suspects for every team in Week 7 who are dealing with and playing through aches and pains.

”I know some people are wondering why we aren’t hitting more in practice and the truth is that with 31 players, five of which are hurt and probably out for the season and a couple more injured, we just can’t afford to beat each other up through the week,” said Olds.

Despite the issues, Olds said his team has remained upbeate for the most part.

”It’s been a tough season but the boys have had a pretty good attitude throughout it all,” he said. “Our practices over the last two weeks have been great. We just haven’t been able to translate that into victories.”

