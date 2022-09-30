Panthers claw Hurricane in regular season finale 4-1

MORROW — The Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Williamsburg 4-1 Friday in the regular season finale.

Coach Doug Cooper said despite the loss it was a strong finish to the season this week. WHS finishes the season with an 8-11 record.

Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday posted the lone win for the Hurricane, an 8-3 triumph at first doubles.

Wilmington will play the Division I Sectional tournament Tuesday at Centerville High School.

SUMMARY

Sept 30, 2022

@Little Miami High School

Little Miami 4, Wilmington 1

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma was def by E Pinson 5-8

2: Layna Holmes was def by H Pratt 4-8

3: Jenna Pletcher was def by J Denisola 1-8

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Gillis, S. Bailey 8-3

2: Kiley Comberger, Sofia Castillo were def by E. Houllian, M. Panno 0-8