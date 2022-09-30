Panthers claw Hurricane in regular season finale 4-1

MORROW — The Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Williamsburg 4-1 Friday in the regular season finale.
Coach Doug Cooper said despite the loss it was a strong finish to the season this week. WHS finishes the season with an 8-11 record.
Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday posted the lone win for the Hurricane, an 8-3 triumph at first doubles.
Wilmington will play the Division I Sectional tournament Tuesday at Centerville High School.
SUMMARY
Sept 30, 2022
@Little Miami High School
Little Miami 4, Wilmington 1
Singles
1: Chandni Sharma was def by E Pinson 5-8
2: Layna Holmes was def by H Pratt 4-8
3: Jenna Pletcher was def by J Denisola 1-8
Doubles
1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Gillis, S. Bailey 8-3
2: Kiley Comberger, Sofia Castillo were def by E. Houllian, M. Panno 0-8