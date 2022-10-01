John Carroll overwhelms Wilmington College 59-0

WILMINGTON — John Carroll put an end to Wilmington College’s feel-good start to the 2022 season.

The Blue Streaks dominated from the opening whistle Saturday in a 59-0 win over the Quakers at Townsend Field on a brisk, breezy afternoon.

Baldwin-Wallace was No. 2 in the Ohio Athletic Conference preseason rankings but it was John Carroll who provided the stiffest test for Wilmington.

The Blue Streaks led by 31 at the half and outgained the Quakers 641 to 98. John Carroll was relentless on defense, offering no room for the Quakers to run (22 yards on 26 rushes) or pass (2.9 yards per pass play).

On offense, the Blue Streaks were imposing up front, bulldozing their way to 375 yards on 50 rushes and a 22-for-28 passing performance.

John Carroll’s Joe Collins threw four touchdown passes to four different players and four players rushed for one touchdown each.

Zac Schmidt and Austin Aiello were in on 10 tackles each for Wilmington.

With John Carroll now on a 12-game win streak against Wilmington, final scores in the series in recent years have been 50-7, 42-0, 66-19, 72-14, 67-7, 62-14, 69-0, 63-3, 34-7, 44-7, 38-17 … that’s an average of 55 to 8.

Saturday’s outcome didn’t hurt that average any.

